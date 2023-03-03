ECISD celebrates successes at annual State of the District event

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD held its annual State of the District event Thursday night.
It was a night full of celebration and cheer as school administrators went over the growth and progress of the district, highlighting key accomplishment like achieving a B rating for the first time ever or expanding broadband access to families.
Several employees were honored for their hard work with the district as well.
"I'm here because of the kids we serve, you know, the adults are great but its all about the kids. You know, as an educator you enter the profession to help mold and shape the next generation and so coming to this community and recognizing where our kids were and then being able to work with a team, not only the 4,200 employees in the district but community leaders, moms and dads and individuals within our state and nation that have all gathered together to help us create a successful school system for the kids that we serve has just been an incredible experience," ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said.
In addition to a celebration of the district's work, the night featured announcements about its future.
During the night, the Permian Strategic Partnership announced a significant partnership to help develop the second Teacher Apprenticeship Program in Texas, develop other pipeline initiatives and a brand new CTE facility for the district that will happen after the district passes a bond referendum.
Local leaders like Odessa Mayor Javier Joven and Ector County Sheriff were also on hand to celebrate the district's accomplishments.