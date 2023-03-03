ECISD celebrates successes at annual State of the District event

"I'm here because of the kids we serve, you know, the adults are great but its all about the kids. You know, as an educator you enter the profession to help mold and shape the next generation and so coming to this community and recognizing where our kids were and then being able to work with a team, not only the 4,200 employees in the district but community leaders, moms and dads and individuals within our state and nation that have all gathered together to help us create a successful school system for the kids that we serve has just been an incredible experience," ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said.