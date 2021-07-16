ECISD Bond Committee holds inaugural meeting

ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Bond Committee held its inaugural meeting.
They first discussed and reviewed the conditions of school facilities.
The committee is made up of parents, community members, school staff and even students.
"The hard work begins now on what to do," said ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri. "We know as a system we have signficiant facility needs. We have over 700 million dollars worth of existing facility that needs to be addressed. We have a growing student population. We have 165 portables we need to do something about. We need those kids in the buildings. We have to do work"
That committee will continue to meet through the summer and fall semester.
They will offer facility recommendations to the ECISD Board of Trustees in December.