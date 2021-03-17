ECISD Board of Trustees receives an update about their Talent Development Department

Creating/Expanding talent pipelines, guiding professional learning and outlining career pathways are the three keys areas of focus for this department.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees heard an update about from their Talent Development Department.

The three main areas of focus for this department are creating/expanding talent pipelines, outlining career pathways, and guiding professional learning.

Career pathways is when a course is plotted for identifying occupational interests and determining education. It is also an organized approach that figures out the proper training needs for talent and establishing an action plan for reaching career goals.

Career pathways that are created for ECISD teachers include Opportunity Culture, Teacher Incentive Allotment, National Board Certification and Emerging Leader Academy.

Ashley Osborne, the Executive Director of Talent Development, spoke with the board and says it is possible for the district to have a teacher with a six-figure salary in the near future.