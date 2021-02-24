ECISD Board of Trustees approves Future Teachers of Odessa program

The district has partnered with Odessa College and UTPB for this expanded teaching academy.

ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the Future Teachers of Odessa program at last night's meeting.

This program, also known as the teaching academy dual credit matrix crosswalk, intends to grow highly-qualified teachers from ECISD students.

The district has partnered with both Odessa College and the University of Texas Permian Basin to work with developing the program.

ECISD students will be able to earn an increased amount of college credits each year of high school. Students will earn 9 hours each of their first two years, and then will earn 25 hours their junior year and 35 hours their senior year.

This will allow students to earn up to 78 hours towards their bachelor's degree.

This process is considered to be extremely rigorous, but offers students flexibility for entry into this program throughout their high school years.

The Future Teacher of Odessa Program will be offered at both Odessa High School and Permian High School.