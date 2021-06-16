x
ECISD Board of Trustees approves formation of a Bond Committee

The committee will first meet in July and continue throughout the fall semester to review the district's facilities and future enrollment projections.
Credit: Ector County ISD
(Source: Ector County ISD)

ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Board of Trustees have approved the formation of a Bond Committee to review the conditions and capacities of its existing facilities and projections for future enrollment. 

The committee will be made up of five students, 46 parents, 44 community members, 11 certified staff members, seven principals/assistant principals and 17 central office adminstrators. 

The committee will first meet in July and continue to meet throughout the Fall semester. They will offer recommendations to the ECISD Board of Trustees in December of 2021. 

The board will then have until February to call a bond election for May 2022. 

