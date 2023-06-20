ECISD board of trustees approves 3% raise for employees

This compensation plan is part of the newly adopted budget for the 2023-24 school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — Big changes are coming Ector County ISD following Tuesday's regular meeting.

The board of trustees approved a compensation plan that means not only teachers, but all professional and hourly employees will get a 3% pay raise.

The district also increased the starting salary for new teachers to $60,000 and adopted the budget for the 2023-24 school year.

The budget creates a deficit of about $14 million in funds. Those in charge say Texas legislators are failing to invest in schools.

"The state legislature should have provided for us this year,” said ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri. “The state legislature has yet to act on public school funding, but we can't wait to act, we have to invest in our children and in the adults that serve them. So, we created a deficit budget tonight with the full expectation that our state legislature will backfill us when the governor calls a special session focused specifically on education."