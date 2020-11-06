ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — With the resignation of Doyle Woodall Wednesday night, the Position 4 seat on the ECISD Board of Trustees is now open.

So what comes next for the board?

NewsWest 9 spoke with Dr. Donna Smith, the former President of the Board who occupied the Position 3 seat.

Smith tells us there are three options for the board moving forward.

Since there is less than a year until the next election, the board can choose to leave the seat open until the election. Woodall's term would expire in 2021.

Alternatively, the board could choose someone to occupy the seat temporarily until time for the election.

The third option would be to hold a special election in November. This would allow the public to choose who fills the seat; however, that person would also only fill the seat until the time for the proper election.

Smith says the last time this happened was in 2006, when she was appointed to the position. When the board chooses to appoint someone, interested parties can apply and will be interviewed by the board.

The ECISD Board of Trustees will vote on which option they would like to see at their next meeting, June 16.

In his resignation letter, Woodall expressed interest in running for the position again when the seat comes up for reelection in 2021.

