ECISD asks for feedback on school calendar

The district is asking teachers and families to take a survey on which of three options they prefer.

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD is asking for feedback from parents on its school calendar going forward.

The district has proposed three options and placed them in a survey.

The survey shows the three different calendars before providing a textbox asking for feedback.

All three options provide 187 teacher days and 180 days for students.

The main differences between the calendars include the starting days for both semesters as well as teacher professional development days.

"The central purpose for any school calendar is to maximize instructional time for our students, and give them as many days as possible with their teachers," ECISD posted on the Facebook page.