ECISD approves resolution for remote learning and teacher pay for employees

ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Board of Trustees have approved a resolution for remote learning and pay for employees.
All regular employees will receive their regular rate of pay during the period of inclement weather.
This will be the same for all temporary replacement substitute teachers who were suppose to work during the days of inclement weather.
Any employee who physically reported to the school during the inclement weather days will be paid at the premium rate of 1.5 times their regular rate of pay for all hours worked.