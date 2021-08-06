ECISD approves five new principal hires

The Board of Trustees also approved the hiring of their new executive director of student and school support

ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Board of Trustees approved five new principal hires for the school district at the meeting last night.

Margarita Acosta was approved to become the principal of Cameron Elementary. She currently works at the same school as an assistant principal and has been with Cameron for around 10 years.

Priscilla Aguilar will become the new principal of the Carver Early Education Center. She currently is an assistant principal at the Carver Early Education Center and has worked in the district for over ten years.

Noe Ortiz was approved as the new principal for Ireland Elementary. Ortiz has been an assistant principal at Crockett Elementary School for the last two years at Crockett Middle School. He also worked in other school districts as a dual language instructional specialist.

Micah Arrott will become the new principal of Pease Elementary. Arrott has been the principal at Pease since earlier this spring, but was previously an assistant principal at the school as well. She also had experience as an assistant principal at Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School for three years.

Fallon McLane was approved as the new principal of San Jacinto Elementary. McLane has been within the district since 2012 and has been serving as the assistant principal at San Jacinto Elementary for the last three years.