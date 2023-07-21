ECISD and MISD school registration now open

Parents and guardians can visit ectorcountyisd.org/focus for ECISD or midlandisd.net/enroll for MISD to register their children.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — With school coming up soon, it's time to register your kids for school at MISD or ECISD.

For those who go to schools in Ector County ISD, registration is now open.

Families will have to set up a new Focus Parent Portal account. You can find instructions and videos to help you make an account at ector-county-isd.org/focus or on the district's Facebook page.

The website is experiencing some slowdown from the amount of parents signing their kids up, so keep an eye out from the district if you're experiencing issues.

