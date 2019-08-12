ODESSA, Midland — Ector County ISD and MISD will now have help with the struggling teacher shortage that has plagued the school districts.

With the assistance of the University of Texas Permian Basin and US Prep, the school districts will introduce Opportunity Culture with paid teacher residencies.

Opportunity Culture is a model that will provide teachers with greater support as well as give teachers a chance to lead small teams for higher pay and helping with developing new teachers.

The model will be for strengthening the teacher pipeline for better education nationwide.

Superintendent Orlando Riddick of Midland ISD mentions the honor of partnering with the organizations for bringing more teachers in.

“In Midland ISD, we are on a journey of transformation to becoming a System of Great Schools. That means supporting every school to be a great school, investing in 21st -century facilities, and developing and retaining talent. Opportunity Culture is a crucial element of our lift to deliver world-class human capital that drives academic growth. We are honored to partner with US PREP, the Gates Foundation, UTPB, and Ector County ISD to deliver for the Permian Basin.”

A grant will also be provided to the school districts from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, for the support of training the school districts and the UT Permian Basin in the design and implementation of the Opportunity Culture model.

To learn more about US Prep and how their tools have helped other school districts,click here.