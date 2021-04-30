ECISD adds new Bookworm Vending Machine at Pease Elementary

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD has added a new Bookworm Vending Machine to Pease Elementary.
The vending machine was funded by the Education Foundation to help enhance the Bookworms Literacy Program.
“We are so excited to bring the students at Pease a Bookworm Vending Machine and are so grateful to our partners at Atmos Energy for their donation,” stated Celeste Potter, Education Foundation Director. “This is a great compliment to our Bookworms Literacy Program that currently provides students in grades Pre-K through 1st grade with a new book each month. Research shows that books in the home has a positive payoff in improved test scores so any opportunity to get books in the hands of our students is a win.”
The first Bookworm Vending Machine was at Ross Elementary in October 2019.With the addition of this new vending machine, ECISD now has ten vending machines and plan to add more.