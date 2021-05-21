ECISD holding 8 graduation ceremonies across two weekends

Graduates from 2020 who were unable to properly walk across the stage last year due to the pandemic are getting their own ceremonies.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD will be holding eight graduation ceremonies across the weekends of May 21-22 and May 27-29.

These ceremonies will celebrate 2021 graduates, but the district has also arranged ceremonies for the 2020 graduates who were unable to properly walk across the stage last year due to the pandemic.

2020 graduates are asked to RSVP for the ceremonies and attend a mandatory practice.

For the 2020 graduates, the ceremonies are as follows:

The schedule for 2021 graduation ceremonies is as follows: