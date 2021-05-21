ECISD holding 8 graduation ceremonies across two weekends

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD will be holding eight graduation ceremonies across the weekends of May 21-22 and May 27-29.
These ceremonies will celebrate 2021 graduates, but the district has also arranged ceremonies for the 2020 graduates who were unable to properly walk across the stage last year due to the pandemic.
2020 graduates are asked to RSVP for the ceremonies and attend a mandatory practice.
For the 2020 graduates, the ceremonies are as follows:
- May 21-10 a.m.
- OCA/OCTechs/New Tech Odessa at the OC Sports Center
- May 22-9:30 a.m.
- Odessa High School at Ratliff Stadium (Graduate RSVP)
- Click here to watch via live stream
- May 22-8:30 p.m.
- Permian High School at Ratliff Stadium (Graduate RSVP)
- Click here to watch via live stream
The schedule for 2021 graduation ceremonies is as follows:
- May 21-6 p.m.
- Odessa Collegiate Academy at OC Sports Center
- Click here to watch via live stream
- May 21-8 p.m.
- OCTechs at OC Sports Center
- Click here to watch via live stream
- May 27-7 p.m.
- G.H.W.B. New Tech Odessa at Wagner-Noel Performing Arts Center
- Click here to watch via live stream
- May 28-8:30 p.m.
- Odessa High School at Ratliff Stadium
- Click here to watch via live stream
- May 29-8:30 p.m.
- Permian High School at Ratliff Stadium
- Click here to watch via live stream
ECISD asks those attending in support of graduates not to bring items like air horns, posters or umbrellas as they may interfere with others' view of the ceremony.