ODESSA, Texas — Early Registration for ECISD Pre-Kindergarten classes runs May 1 through May 2.

Children who will turn four on or before September 1, 2019 will be eligible to enroll.

If you miss early registration there will be another registration period in July.

To register your child you should visit the campus between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. You must have the student’s birth certificate, an up-to-date shot record, their Social Security card, proof of residence, proof of income and a government-issued picture ID of the parent or guardian registering the child.

All locations will be open for registration during these two days. Here is a list of the locations with Pre-K: