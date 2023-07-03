Early College High School at MC recognized for becoming Blue Ribbon School

MIDLAND, Texas — Early College High School at Midland College was recognized with a big honor Tuesday.
The school, which allows students to graduate with an associate's degree at the same time they earn a high school diploma, was named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education in Sept. 2022.
Blue Ribbon Schools are awarded based on either overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
ECHS at MC was among 297 schools honored in 2022.
On Tuesday, the area's State Board of Education member Aaron Kinsey recognized the school's achievements during a ceremony at Midland College.
Kinsey praised the program as one of the best schools in the nation for college preparedness.
"Our students work really hard and our motto is 'Rise above, going above and conquering all.' Every student comes to us with a story. This award exemplified how hard they work and them achieving their goals and it embodies who they are," said Renee Aldrin, chancellor at ECHS.