Dr. Stephanie Howard officially chosen as new MISD superintendent

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD School Board voted Wednesday to officially hire Dr. Stephanie Howard as the district's new superintendent.

Howard was selected as the lone finalist on Dec. 7. Trustees needed to wait the required 21 days before officially hiring her.

Her start date will be Jan 3, 2023, just in time for the new semester.

Most recently Howard served as superintendent for Crane ISD.

Going forward she says her priorities are safety, establishing relationships with students, parents and staff and providing stability for the district.

She also spoke on establishing a Superintendent Advisory Council so that she can hear first hand from MISD students on a regular basis.