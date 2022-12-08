Who is Dr. Stephanie Howard?

Howard has been selected as the lone finalist for the Midland ISD Superintendent position.

MIDLAND, Texas — During a meeting on Dec. 7, the Midland ISD Board of Trustees announced it had selected a lone finalist in its search for a new superintendent.

Dr. Stephanie Howard was unanimously approved by the board, and pending the mandatory 21-day waiting she is expected to start in January 2023.

Many people involved in MISD, from the board to parents of students, had hoped the next superintendent would be someone native to West Texas.

According to a biography released by the district, Dr. Howard will fill that role as someone who is native to the area and has experience here as well.

Howard has served as the principal for San Jacinto Junior High and Legacy High as well as various other positions for MISD.

During her time at Legacy, she worked with people in the community to begin the LEE Legacy Wall of Honor as part of the school's 50th anniversary.

She also spent time as the Deputy Superintendent and Executive Director for Curriculum and Instruction for ECISD. Prior to 2018 she served as Superintendent for Plains ISD as well.

Currently Howard is the superintendent of Crane ISD.

She is also a 2011 TASSP Region 18 High School Principal of the year, a 2007 TCTA Secondary Principal of the Year and a 2004 TASSP Region 18 High School Assistant Principal of the Year.

Prior to her work in the education sector, she received her bachelor's degree from Angelo State University, her master's at UTPB and her doctorate from the Univeristy of San Antonio.

According to the bio, Howard's husband serves as a fire marshal for the City of Midland Fire Department. They have two daughters together.