Downing Elementary students dismissed due to no water in school

ODESSA, Texas — Downing Elementary School in Odessa has dismissed its students on September 2.

According to a post on the school's Facebook page, the reason for the dismissal is due to no water at the school.

Parents of students are asked to pick up students as soon as possible.

Downing staff says the school is following normal dismissal procedures for the school.