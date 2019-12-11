The temperature dropped into the 30s Tuesday morning, and many are feeling the chill. But, will this cause delays at your school?

Probably not.

So far, no school has closed their doors to students today or changed their schedule.

Alpine Independent School District said their schools will remain open, but no out of town bus routes will be running.

If you live outside of Alpine, you can find another ride or call your school to let them know you are not coming.

RELATED: Disney+ has launched: Here's what's available

Facebook This Facebook post is no longer available. It may have been removed or the privacy settings of the post may have changed.

Midland ISD and Ector County ISD have yet to make any announcements.

RELATED: Bitter cold today, but we will warm up later this week

Ice has been reported on State Highway 118 towards Alpine, and on several roads in Fort Stockton. Drive safe!