The 'Connection Before Content' webinar gives parents insight on gifted students

On Sept. 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CST, Texas Association for the Gifted and Talented are hosting a parent webinar called "Connection Before Content".

TEXAS, USA — If you are a parent and are struggling to understand your child's gifted abilities, there is a webinar for you.

The Texas Association for the Gifted and Talented (TGAT) is hosting a Fall webinar called "Connection Before Content", which is designed specifically for parents of gifted students.

In the webinar, attendees will learn the critical topic of mental health challenges students face and "the significance of fostering connections and relationships in their lives".

According to TGAT, isolation and loneliness are some of the feelings gifted students struggle with in their lives. So, an expert panel will help guide parents through an exploration of these difficulties the unique students go through.

This webinar will set parents up for success, by providing the knowledge and tools necessary to support their children in fighting these challenges.

According to the TGAT webinar flyer, they have support groups for parents as well.