WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Registration for the Congressional App Challenge will soon be opening.

The challenges are hosted by individual representatives and will be specific to the district.

Congressman Conaway is encouraging middle and high school students in the district to register for the challenge, regardless of their experience with coding.

Challenges are district-specific and each district's winner will be put on display in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year.

Winners in the TX-11 district will also receive Amazon Web Services Credits.

Students can apply individually or in groups of up to four. They can use any programming language and there is no limit to the application theme or topic.

Applicants can register and submit their apps through November 1. The judging period will go through November and the winners will be announced on December 9.

Registration was originally supposed to open on June 5 but according to the website it has been delayed.

To see the full set of rules, submit your app or find out when the registration opens you can visit the website.