Colorado ISD closes schools through Tuesday

COLORADO CITY, Texas — Colorado ISD announced Wednesday that it would be closing all schools until next Tuesday.

There will be no classes Thursday and Friday due to low staffing levels, and Monday in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The district said their internal custodial and maintenance department would deep clean facilities Thursday, followed by a more thorough cleaning by a company on Friday.

During the closure, the district is teaming up with Days of Grace Chapel to provide free lunches to students. Those interested in the meals should fill out a form by clicking here .