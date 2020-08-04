ODESSA, Texas — Both The University of Texas of the Permian Basin and Odessa College have decided to extend online learning through the summer.

Based on recommendations from the CDC, all summer classes will be only available online.

Faculty will be working to transition classes so they can be offered remotely with ease.

"The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and community are a top priority," said Dr. Sandra Woodley, UTPB President.

"UTPB is committed to the highest quality of online experience this summer for our students."

Both campuses switched to online learning after spring break.

Midland College has not yet mentioned whether they will restrict summer classes to online learning as well.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

UT Permian Basin nursing students helping the county with COVID-19 efforts

Falcon Giving Day to support UTPB students

UT Permian Basin makes changes to grading policy, extends deadline to drop courses