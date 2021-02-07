Coleman High School to offer new online academy

This will be offered to any student in the district in the 9th grade through 12th grade.

MIDLAND, Texas — Coleman High School will now be offering an online academy.

This will allow high school students, grades 9-12, to take all their classes virtually.

The Application process is now up and running and will end on July 28, so students will have a few weeks to complete their applications.

All the courses will be taught by local teachers from Coleman through Edmentum Courseware.

The goal is to allow students more flexibility to move quickly if they hav emastered the content and spend more time on content that is more complex or neeed more attention.