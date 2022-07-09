Coalition working to help those who have dropped out continue their education

Three events will be available to help those looking to return to school and earn their diploma find out what their options are.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — Organizations across Odessa are coming together to bring those who have dropped out back to school.

ECISD, Odessa College GED program, Ector Acceleration Academies, Richard Milburn Academy and Catholic Charities Corey Learning Center GED program have teamed up for this new coalition.

All of these organizations offer students the ability to return to education and earn a high school diploma or equivalent.

Recently the coalition announced there will be three events in September geared toward community outreach and educating those who might want to come back.

The first event will run from 2:30 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Music City Mall near At Home and the movie theater.

Another event will be held on Sept. 10 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the ECISD Community Outreach Center.

The final event will be from 2:30 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the Odessa College Saulsbury Campus Center.

Students who have dropped out are encouraged to visit these events and discover what their opportunities are for moving forward with their educations.

Volunteers will also be making home visits to those who have dropped out to encourage them to attend these events and learn.