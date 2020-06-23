COAHOMA, Texas — Coahoma ISD is among the latest of school districts to announce the suspension of its summer workout program.

The school district, which says the program will be suspended for the next two weeks, states it is because of the recent spike in cases of COVID-19.

Student physical activities for Jun. 23 has also been canceled.

However, West Texas Injury Prevention will be conducting physicals at its office between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

CISD officials will continue to monitor the on-going situation.

The school district will continue the summer conditioning through the CISD virtual classroom.