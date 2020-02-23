MIDLAND, Texas — If you have questions about how to become a citizen or if you are a citizen but want to know more about your citizenship, then attending the Citizenship Fair is for you.

The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center will be the Principal host of the Citizenship Fair at the Cogdell Learning Center.

Guests will be able to educate themselves on how to become a citizen as well as win prizes and enjoy donuts.

For those interested in attending the fair, it will be held on Feb. 29 between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.