MIDLAND, Texas — The Chris Davidson Opportunity Park is for people of all abilities

Built in 1989, it’s served two generations of families in Midland, but has recently relocated thanks to the Henry Foundation by the Bush Tennis Center. They're currently looking for donations to help step up the experience for all with two zip lines.

The park was inspired by Chris Davidson, who lost his battle to muscular dystrophy.

He was one of the first of four students at Bynum's special needs school and has left his legacy with his park.

“We actually came back from seeing a doctor in Dallas; where we had gone was Scottish Rite Hospital for children with orthopedic disabilities or needs. They had a park on the grounds of their hospital, so coming home that night my wife Jan suggested that I build a park like that in Midland,” said Steve Davidson, Chris’s father and founder of park.

Tapping in to his fatherly instincts, Steve decided to run with the idea and never look back. In 1989 they built the first of three parks in the nation designed for people of all abilities.

“While Chris was alive there were a lot of families that isolated themselves because their child looks different or acts different. And what we want Chris Davidson Opportunity Park to be is a place where that doesn’t matter, it just flat out doesn’t matter because we’re not gonna have kids come out there and be spectators,” said Davidson.

But after two generations of serving families with any type of emotional and physical need, they felt it was time to step it up with a new one with even more activities.

“We started our campaign for Pennies for the Park to purchase zip lines that accommodates every ability. So they can sit in the zip line if they’re in a wheelchair or if they’re able to walk or not,” said Keri St. John, head of Bynum's student program and services.

“They’ll be two of them one of them will be 33 feet in length and the other will be 55. And one of them will be designed to allow children with disabilities, to sit in a chair and be secure. But the whole idea is to say let’s let all children feel that freedom and that fun that we see kids on zip lines do," said Davidson.

"The other one will just have the round circular seat on it that you can just ride and it goes all the way to the end and does the little bounce back and takes you back to the middle. So I mean it’s awesome, I’ll probably even be on it."

“He was a great teacher to Jan and I, but more importantly.. it’s a chance for us to give back to Midland,” said Davidson.

The park is partnering with the students of Bynum School to help raise funding for two new zip lines at Chris Davidson Opportunity Park.

So far, they’ve raised around $7,000 and have a goal of $25,000.

WAYS TO DONATE:

Facebook: Chris Davidson Opportunity Park

PayPal: Bush Tennis Center

PayPal: Bynum School

Venmo Bynum School Account: @bynum-school

Make sure to designate, "What's it for?" as Opportunity Park.

