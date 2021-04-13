Children's author reads to Pre-K Academy at Midland College students

MIDLAND, Texas —
Children’s book author, Claire Dulaney, read her book “My SHOES Take Me EVERYWHERE!” to Pre-K Academy at Midland College students Tuesday at the Fasken Learning Resource Center on the campus of Midland College.
She will return for a second day to read to the children again at the Fasken LRC Wednesday from 10-11 a.m.
Dulaney, who is from Lubbock and holds a degree from Texas Tech University, is no stranger to working with children. She has several teaching certifications and has worked as a teacher, coordinator, specialist and researcher for several educational institutions and programs.