x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Education

Children's author reads to Pre-K Academy at Midland College students

Claire Dulaney read her book "My SHOES Take Me EVERYWHERE!" to the students Tuesday. She will return for a second reading Wednesday.

MIDLAND, Texas —

Children’s book author, Claire Dulaney, read her book “My SHOES Take Me EVERYWHERE!” to Pre-K Academy at Midland College students Tuesday at the Fasken Learning Resource Center on the campus of Midland College. 

She will return for a second day to read to the children again at the Fasken LRC Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. 

Dulaney, who is from Lubbock and holds a degree from Texas Tech University, is no stranger to working with children. She has several teaching certifications and has worked as a teacher, coordinator, specialist and researcher for several educational institutions and programs.

Related Articles