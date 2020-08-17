Chevron donates $19,000 worth of PPE to hospitals, school districts

The donations were distributed across Eddy, Lea, Culberson, Pecos, Reeves and Ward counties.

PECOS, Texas — Chevron has donated $19,000 worth of personal protective equipment for hospitals, clinics and schools across the Permian Basin.

The donations included procedural masks and medical gloves. These supplies were purchased through MAP International, an organization that provides medical supplies to nonprofit organizations around the world.

School districts and hospitals who received the PPE include those in Eddy and Lea counties, as well as Culberson, Pecos, Reeves and Ward counties.

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD received their supplies on August 14 and district staff say they were "happy to receive more PPE that will be used to protect our teachers and staff."

“We are thrilled that we have been able to provide PPE to frontline workers across the basin who are battling this pandemic,” said Matt Konieczka, Central Area operations superintendent for Chevron’s Mid-Continent Business Unit (MCBU).