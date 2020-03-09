Chevron donates $300,000 to Ector County ISD and Midland ISD

Chevron proudly announced a donation of $300,000 to ECISD and MISD to support STEM initiatives and to help equip schools for remote learning.

ODESSA, Midland — The energy company, Chevron has announced the donation of $300,000 to the ECISD and MISD in order to support STEM initiatives and help equip schools for remote learning.

Anita Gamertsfelder, director of the Midland Education Foundation, acknowledges how Chevron has been a friend in education and a supporter of MISD for many years.

“Chevron has been a friend in education and a strong supporter of MISD for many years, and we are so grateful. We are thrilled that these funds will be used to help teachers and students with virtual classroom learning, mental health, STEM education, petroleum education, and campus support as a Partner in Education. These programs would not be possible without Chevron's generous support of public education and dedication to our community."

Celeste Potter, director of the Education Foundation of ECISD adds how the foundation is grateful and how the funds will provide innovative opportunities for education.