CCCCSD will go to remote learning on January 21

The day will allow nurses to evaluate the number of close contacts that lead to several positive tests in the school district.

OZONA, Texas — CCCCSD has decided to go to remote learning on January 21 for all campuses.

The decision to go to remote learning comes from recent positive COVID-19 cases in the school district. District nurses will be looking into contact tracing where these cases came from.

The district already decided to cancel school on Friday, January 22. This day was built into the schedule for a teacher Workday/ No School for students.

While the basketball game will scheduled as normal, the OHS Speech Meet will be cancelled due to the amount of schools competing in the event.