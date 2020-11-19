CCCCSD will go to remote learning after Thanksgiving break for the first two days

Attendance and assignments will be due like usual during those two days.

OZONA, Texas — CCCCSD has decided to transition to remote learning for the first two days after Thanksgiving break.

Superintendent Raul Chavarria says that he wanted his students to return back to school in a safe manner and that this buffer period would allow them to do this safely.

The school will be online for November 30 and December 1.

Attendance and assignments are still required to be completed during this two day online period.

The district will like parents to check for any COVID-19 symptoms in their households before letting their children return back to school and face-to-face instruction.

All CCCCSD staff will return to school on November 30 and practices/events will remain on its usual school.