CCAISD moves all learning online until December 7

The district will try to make its return as safe as possible by quarantining for two weeks.

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — CCAISD will extend remote learning after Thanksgiving break to December 4. The district will fully return to in-person learning the following Monday, December 7.

The district says that there is no COVID-19 in the building at this time, but that they rather be cautious and limit the amount of contact during this holiday season.

No one will be in the building starting on November 24. The district says they want everyone to start quarantining as their actions now will lead to a better and safer campus later.

They have given students the extra week to be at-home in order to make sure COVID-19 symptoms do not arise after Thanksgiving.

The school district expects there to be big outbreaks of COVID-19 after Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Eve.

With this thought in mind, the district decided to push back in-person learning in after winter break. Staff will now return on January 11, 2021, while students will come back the very next day.

The schools now have the ability to perform COVID-19 test in the district. The schools all have nurses that can perform a rapid test that only takes fifteen minutes out to find out whether or not COVID-19 is in their system.