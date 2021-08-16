Carlsbad High School, Carlsbad Intermediate School-P.R. Leyva campus begin remote learning

The superintendent put a letter out Friday announcing the high school will be remote for 10 days and the intermediate school for 14.

CARLSBAD, N.M. — In a letter Friday, the superintendent of Carlsbad Municipal Schools announced that due to positive COVID-19 cases, Carlsbad High School and Carlsbad Intermediate School-P.R. Leyva campus would be moving to remote learning starting Monday.

Sports and activities will continue at the schools for now. Spectators are allowed at outdoor activities with masks and social distancing measures in place.