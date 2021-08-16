Carlsbad High School, Carlsbad Intermediate School-P.R. Leyva campus begin remote learning

CARLSBAD, N.M. — In a letter Friday, the superintendent of Carlsbad Municipal Schools announced that due to positive COVID-19 cases, Carlsbad High School and Carlsbad Intermediate School-P.R. Leyva campus would be moving to remote learning starting Monday.
The high school will continue with remote learning for 10 school days and the intermediate school for 14 days.
Sports and activities will continue at the schools for now. Spectators are allowed at outdoor activities with masks and social distancing measures in place.
Other schools in the district will continue with in-person classes. They could go remote if they receive notice of more positive cases.