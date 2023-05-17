Career signing day held for soon-to-be Permian High graduate

ODESSA, Texas —
A student from Permian High School got to celebrate with a signing ceremony Wednesday, but it wasn't to go play college sports.
Instead, Brizzia Guzman signed on for a career as a welder/assembler for local company, Air Compressor Solutions.
Guzman is a soon-to-be graduate who participated in ECISD's Career & Technical Education program, which partners with West Texas businesses to prepare students for the workforce.
"I got to meet a whole bunch of people, talk to a whole lot of companies and got this very big opportunity,” said Guzman. “I got to see what their companies were about, what they do and how they work. So, they've helped me through a lot, and they're the reason I got this job.”
ACCESS Career, Workforce Solutions Permian Basin and the Odessa Chamber of Commerce are among those who partnered with the school district to make these programs possible.