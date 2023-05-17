Career signing day held for soon-to-be Permian High graduate

Brizzia Guzman, who is a student in ECISD’s Career & Technical Education program, will be working as a welder/assembler at Air Compressor Solutions.

ODESSA, Texas — A student from Permian High School got to celebrate with a signing ceremony Wednesday, but it wasn't to go play college sports.

Instead, Brizzia Guzman signed on for a career as a welder/assembler for local company, Air Compressor Solutions.

Guzman is a soon-to-be graduate who participated in ECISD's Career & Technical Education program, which partners with West Texas businesses to prepare students for the workforce.

"I got to meet a whole bunch of people, talk to a whole lot of companies and got this very big opportunity,” said Guzman. “I got to see what their companies were about, what they do and how they work. So, they've helped me through a lot, and they're the reason I got this job.”