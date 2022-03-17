Bush Elementary teacher named finalist for H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards

Terri Pitts has only been at the school for one year but seems to have already made a big impact.

MIDLAND, Texas — An MISD teacher got a big surprise Wednesday morning when H-E-B gave her a check and some really great news.

Coach Terri Pitts at Bush Elementary found out she is a finalist for H-E-B's Excellence in Education Awards program.

She has only been at Bush for one year and this was the last thing she expected Wednesday morning.

"I love being a teacher here at Bush Elementary, it's the best school I've ever taught at. The kids are so nice and the staff are so wonderful. We synergize together and hit goals to help kids be successful in life," Pitts said.

She was given a $1,000 check for herself and another $1,000 for the school.

“It just thrilled me,” Pitts said. “The room got silent, then it got really loud as H-E-B Buddy and the check came in. It was really an exciting time.”

Pitts will then be invited to the Excellence in Education Awards gala in Austin in April.

H-E-B says programs like this are a great opportunity to ensure educators are celebrated for their achievements in the classroom.