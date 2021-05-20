Brooks Middle School holds Career and Reality Check Day

Students were able to meet with workers in all career paths, ask questions about their jobs and learn about dozens of opportunities.

GREENWOOD, Texas — James R. Brooks Middle School held a "Career and Reality Check Day" for its students on May 20.

Students were able to meet with workers in all career paths, ask questions about their jobs and learn about dozens of opportunities they might not have known about prior to the event.

Participants set up booths that students could visit for 5-10 minutes to learn about jobs in health care, oil and gas, emergency response and more.

The school hopes this opportunity will allow students to be more prepared for college or a career when they graduate.