Brooks Middle School holds Career and Reality Check Day

GREENWOOD, Texas — James R. Brooks Middle School held a "Career and Reality Check Day" for its students on May 20.
Students were able to meet with workers in all career paths, ask questions about their jobs and learn about dozens of opportunities they might not have known about prior to the event.
Participants set up booths that students could visit for 5-10 minutes to learn about jobs in health care, oil and gas, emergency response and more.
The school hopes this opportunity will allow students to be more prepared for college or a career when they graduate.
"Anytime you can give students hope and let them know there is a future for them and it's attainable, we want to do that," Greenwood ISD Superintendent Ariel Elliott said.