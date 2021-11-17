Bowie Fine Arts Academy receives garden

Students will be able to use the eight above-ground flower beds to learn about planting flowers and the importance of soil and composting.

ODESSA, Texas — Bowie Fine Arts Academy received its own garden Wednesday.

Students will be able to use the eight above-ground flower beds to learn about planting flowers and the importance of soil and composting.

This facility is thanks to Keep Midland Beautiful, Agave Garden and Colgate Energy.

"It is so important to get their hands dirty and to get to manipulate things and learn about stuff. They are excited you can see how excited they are to get to put their hands in that soil and I can't wait for them to watch things grow," said Jennifer Sublett, a science teacher at Bowie.

School leaders participated in a special ceremony to welcome in the donation, and students got to enjoy an interactive, hands-on learning activity.