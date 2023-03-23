Bonham Middle School choir raising money for competition, celebration

The choir aims to raise enough for every student in their program to participate.

ODESSA, Texas — Bonham Middle School Varsity Choir is asking for the community’s help covering the cost of a trip to Dallas for a competition on May 19 and a celebration to follow.

The choir is headed to the next leg of their competition journey, and they also want to honor their hard work by going to Six Flags when they are done.

At last update, their head director said they had met about half their goal of making sure every student gets a chance to participate.