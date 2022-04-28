Bonham Elementary students demonstrate leadership skills with presentations

The school follows the steps outlined in author Sean Covey’s book “The 7 Habits of Happy Kids.”

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDLAND, Texas — Bonham Elementary honored Leadership Day Thursday by giving students the opportunity to demonstrate their own leadership skills in two presentations.

The school is a “Leader in Me” school, meaning they follow steps outlined in author Sean Covey’s book “The 7 Habits of Happy Kids.”

The day was split into two sections, with pre-K through first grade students reading leadership-based poems and holding conferences, and second through sixth grade students presenting a live wax museum about leaders of interest.

Bonham Elementary Principal Tricia Teran spoke about the importance of the school's leadership program.