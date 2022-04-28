Bonham Elementary students demonstrate leadership skills with presentations

MIDLAND, Texas —
Bonham Elementary honored Leadership Day Thursday by giving students the opportunity to demonstrate their own leadership skills in two presentations.
The school is a “Leader in Me” school, meaning they follow steps outlined in author Sean Covey’s book “The 7 Habits of Happy Kids.”
The day was split into two sections, with pre-K through first grade students reading leadership-based poems and holding conferences, and second through sixth grade students presenting a live wax museum about leaders of interest.
Bonham Elementary Principal Tricia Teran spoke about the importance of the school's leadership program.
"The purpose of 'Leader in Me' is to leaderize your campus, and put students first," Teran said. "That way they own their leadership skills."