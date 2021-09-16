Blanton Elementary receives Bookworm Vending Machine

ODESSA, Texas — Blanton Elementary School has received a new Bookworm Vending Machine from the Education Foundation and H-E-B.
The first vending machine in ECISD was unveiled back in 2019 at Ross Elementary.
“We are so excited to bring the students at Blanton a Bookworm Vending Machine and are so grateful to our partners at HEB for their donation,” said Celeste Potter, Education Foundation Director. “This is a great compliment to our Bookworms Literacy Program that currently provides students in grades Pre-K through 1st grade with a new book each month. Research shows that books in the home has a positive payoff in improved test scores so any opportunity to get books in the hands of our students is a win.”
This will now bring the total amount of machines to 15 for ECISD with 22 more machines on the way.