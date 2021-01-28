Blackstone LaunchPad Program expands from two to eight campuses in the UT system

These campuses received $5 million to give more students access to important resources.

ODESSA, Texas — The Blackstone LaunchPad student entrepreneurship program has expanded from two to eight campuses after receiving a $5 million donation.

This program will give more students access to key resources and bring initiatives to a more diverse group of students.

The campuses that are offer the program include UT El Paso, UT Permian Basin, UT Rio Grande Valley, UT San Antonio, UT Medical Branch, UT Southwestern, UT Austin and UT Dallas.

Th expansion has allowed four of these six campuses to double its number of Hispanic Serving Institutions and showing its commitment to inclusion in student entrepreneurship.

“Expanding LaunchPad to more UT institutions helps develop a more robust pipeline of student entrepreneurs in Texas. This experience will encourage them to generate new ideas and someday launch companies and drive job growth,” says UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken. “We are grateful to the Blackstone Charitable Foundation for its generous contribution and for its effort to reach a more diverse student population across Texas.”

The Blackstone LaunchPad also has helped students figure out the landscape of being an entrepreneurship, how to fundraise and figuring about your job placement.