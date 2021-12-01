Big Spring ISD to host webinars to help students with disabilities get on the path towards employment

There will be five webinars over next few weeks providing valuable information to these students, families and educators.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Independent School District will be holding webinars for students with disabilities over the next few weeks to help them get on the right track towards employment.

Along with Region 18 ESC and the Texas Workforce Commission, Big Spring ISD invited families, students and educators to listen to these webinars in order to gain valuable information.

There will be a wide range of topics discussed at these webinars including helping students have a voice, how to prepare students for employment, building meaningful days and imaging a great life for your son and daughter.

These webinars will taken place on between January 13 to February 4.

The first session will taken place on January 13 at 7:00 p.m. The event is titled 'Imaging a Great Life for you Son or Daughter: The Role of Employment'.

All these courses will be available for public viewing until February 28.