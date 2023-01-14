Big Spring ISD releases statement about allegations against school employee

The employee was "alleged to have engaged in illegal conduct with a minor".

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring ISD posted on their Facebook a statement about an allegation against one of their employees:

A word from BSISD Superintendent Jay McWilliams: Posted by Big Spring ISD on Thursday, January 12, 2023

Superintendent Jay McWilliams released a statement regarding the district employee being accused to have engaged in illegal conduct with a minor that occurred several years ago.

This conduct allegedly occurred before the employee started working with the district.

The district immediately conducted an investigation on the employee and informed law enforcement of the allegations.

Based on information known to the district and the investigation by law enforcement, it has been determined that the employee does not pose a threat to student or staff safety.

McWilliams says that all district employee undergo a criminal history check and won't be employed if convicted of an offense involving a minor. Employees receive training and warning regarding proper conduct with student and minors. They are also required to report any suspected misconduct.

On January 12th, the district found out that the accusation was due to a social media post. Big Spring ISD continues to cooperate with law enforcement and advised all authorities of this alleged misconduct.

State and federal law won't allow the District to disclose the identity of the individual, so the District will provide no further comment.