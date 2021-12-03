Big Spring ISD no longer requires face masks on its campuses

District leaders say face coverings and masks will be optional for all staff and students.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Face masks will no longer be required in Big Spring ISD classrooms and campuses.

School board members voted Thursday evening to discontinue the district's mask measure effective Friday, March 12.

BSISD will phase in on-campus visitor policies as they continue to monitor positive COVID-19 cases on campus and across the district.

"BSISD reserves the right to require a face covering at school facilities and school events if we see a sustained escalation of COVID-19 cases within our schools and/or our community," superintendent Jay McWilliam wrote in a letter to the district Wednesday evening.