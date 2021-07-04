Big Spring ISD launches new mobile app for updates and news

The app will offer updates about news and events going on in the district and at various schools within BSISD.

“Big Spring ISD is committed to keeping our community members actively engaged and connected with our school district” said Jay McWilliams, Big Spring ISD Superintendent. “We strongly believe that our new app will help keep our parents and community members up to date on the various events and activities taking place each and every day in our school district. I sincerely hope all of you will download the app and keep up with the outstanding things happening in Steer Nation!”