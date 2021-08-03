Big Spring ISD holds future chef competition

Big Spring ISD students will be able to try these winning snacks in April.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring ISD held a culinary competition on March 6.

Students from the district competed to create fun and unique healthy snacks in the district's first annual future chef competition.

Winning pieces included fun creations like snails made out of celery sticks, peanut butter, chocolate chips, apples and pretzels.

Three winners were selected, with one winner each in fourth, fifth and sixth grade. Each winner received a certificate and a gift bag of prizes.