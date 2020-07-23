Big Spring ISD providing free school supplies to Pre-K through eighth grade students in 2020-21

Money for the supplies is being made available through a federal grant.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring ISD Superintendent Jay McWilliams announced on Wednesday that school supplies for all Pre-K through eighth grade students will be fully paid for in the 2020-21 school year through a federal grant.

All supplies will be handed out to students on the first day of classes, which will include all the materials necessary for the upcoming school year aside from backpacks.

The superintendent announced that Friday, July 25 is when parents can expect to learn details about the district's back-to-school plan.

The first day of school for BSISD is currently set for August 19 with "meet the teacher" nights scheduled to begin on August 10.

Big Spring ISD Just released from the UIL. . . Lady Steers and Steers starting on... time, August 3rd! Excited for our kids and coaches, as they have all been working extremely hard this summer in preparation for the fall. Let's go!